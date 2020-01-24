XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



24/01/2020 - 16:05 GMT

Leeds United’s Jean-Kevin Augustin Hopes Boosted As Claim Made

 




Jean-Kevin Augustin is claimed to be keen on making the move to Leeds United before the transfer window slams shut, in what would be a big boost for the Whites' hopes of signing him. 

The 22-year-old striker is currently on a season-long loan at Monaco from RB Leipzig, but Leeds have identified him as a potential recruit.


 



He has made just two league starts for Monaco, but the Ligue 1 outfit are not yet keen to cut short the loan deal as it would reduce their squad depth.

However, in something which may boost Leeds' chances, Augustin is keen to make the move to Elland Road, according to The Athletic.
 


Leeds may be banking on the former Paris Saint-Germain star pushing for the deal to happen and putting pressure on Monaco.



Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is a firm fan of Augustin and is zeroing in on him as a possible option this month.

Augustin has struggled to make an impact in Germany since joining RB Leipzig and netted just three times in the Bundesliga last season, in 17 appearances.
 


He has been capped by France up to Under-21 level and it remains to be seen what the shape of a deal to take him to England may look like.
 