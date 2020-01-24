Leeds United’s Jean-Kevin Augustin Hopes Boosted As Claim Made

Follow @insidefutbol





Jean-Kevin Augustin is claimed to be keen on making the move to Leeds United before the transfer window slams shut, in what would be a big boost for the Whites' hopes of signing him.



The 22-year-old striker is currently on a season-long loan at Monaco from RB Leipzig, but Leeds have identified him as a potential recruit.













He has made just two league starts for Monaco, but the Ligue 1 outfit are not yet keen to cut short the loan deal as it would reduce their squad depth.



However, in something which may boost Leeds' chances, Augustin is keen to make the move to Elland Road, according to The Athletic.





Leeds may be banking on the former Paris Saint-Germain star pushing for the deal to happen and putting pressure on Monaco.







Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is a firm fan of Augustin and is zeroing in on him as a possible option this month.



Augustin has struggled to make an impact in Germany since joining RB Leipzig and netted just three times in the Bundesliga last season, in 17 appearances.





He has been capped by France up to Under-21 level and it remains to be seen what the shape of a deal to take him to England may look like.

