Liverpool Star Tips Hat To Wolves Attacker

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has dubbed Wolverhampton Wanderers star Adama Traore the quickest player in the Premier League.



The European champions visited Wolves on Thursday and managed to register a scrappy 2-1 win, courtesy of goals from Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino.













However, Nuno Espirito Santo's men ensured that they gave the Reds a good run for their money as they kept troubling Jurgen Klopp's backline, with winger Traore causing most the problems.



It was the 23-year-old that assisted Raul Jiminez's equaliser in the 51st minute of the game and kept Liverpool's left-back Andrew Robertson on the back foot throughout the game, leaving Van Dijk impressed.





The Dutchman, who is often termed one of the best defenders in the world, has described Traore as the quickest player in the league and has admitted that it is not easy to defend against him.







“He’s got pace. He’s probably the quickest player in the league”, Van Dijk told The Athletic.



“It’s a big strength for Wolves with him down that side.





“With Traore, you have to decide at certain moments whether you are going to go tight on him or let him run a little bit. Then it’s about ensuring the cover is there.”



Traore has scored four goals and provided seven assists for Nuno's side this term.

