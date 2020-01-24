Manchester United Continuing Talks To Sign Bruno Fernandes

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United and Sporting Lisbon are still holding talks in an effort to agree a transfer for Bruno Fernandes.



The negotiations over Fernandes’ transfer between the two clubs have been fraught but both have been adamant about their valuations of the player.













Sporting Lisbon want €60m upfront and another €10m in bonuses but Manchester United have been unwilling to offer more than €50m as a guaranteed fee for the midfielder.



There had been suggestions that the negotiations have been called off with the two clubs failing to reach anywhere close to an agreement.





However, according to Portuguese sports daily Record, the two clubs are still talking in an effort to find a path through.







It has been claimed that Manchester United are prepared to meet Sporting Lisbon’s overall valuation of €70m by paying €20m in bonuses.



Sporting Lisbon have continued to stick to their demand of at least €60m upfront before agreeing to sell the player.





Fernandes, who has already agreed terms with Manchester United, is believed to be frustrated at the negotiations being dragged into the final week of the transfer window.



The player is keen to move to Old Trafford but for the moment, the two clubs are some way away of an agreement.

