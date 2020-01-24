Many Thought We’d Lose Him – Ayr Boss On Landing Youngster From Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Ayr United manager Mark Kerr believes many thought the Honest Men would lose Rangers loanee Jordan Houston this month, but has revealed that the youngster was keen on staying after signing him permanently.



Scottish Championship side Ayr have confirmed the signing of 20-year-old defender Houston from top-flight giants Rangers on a two-year contract.













The right-back spent the first half of the season at the second-tier side, having signed a season-long loan deal in the summer, and has been a regular in Kerr's senior team.



Delighted to have signed the youngster on a permanent deal, Kerr has revealed that the Honest Men did not think twice once they became aware of the chance to get him.





The 37-year-old pointed out how many fans were fearful of losing Houston in January before lifting the lid on how the right-back was keen on staying at Somerset Park.







"As soon as we knew there was a chance we could get Jordan for longer there was no doubt in our minds", Kerr told the club's official site.



"We are always thinking about longer term and building plans and Jordan is very much part of that.





"Probably a month or so ago the fans thought there was a chance we could lose Jordan and Stephen Kelly in January however both of them are loving their time here and wanted to stay."



Houston has made 16 league appearances for Ayr United so far this season.

