Newcastle Bound Valentino Lazaro’s Agent Issues Message To RB Leipzig

Follow @insidefutbol





Valentino Lazaro's agent has reassured RB Leipzig that his client choosing Newcastle United is not anything against the Bundesliga club, but rather a vote for the Premier League.



RB Leipzig were battling Newcastle to secure the Inter midfielder and held meetings with his agent.













The Bundesliga leaders appeared on course to beat Newcastle to the former Hertha Berlin man, but the Magpies have won the race, with Lazaro having passed his medical in England and penned a loan deal.



Now Lazaro's agent has moved to reassure RB Leipzig that they should not feel they have been snubbed.





"The decision was not simple", agent Max Hagmayr told Sky Sport Austria.







"It was not against Leipzig, but it was for the Premier League", he added.



Newcastle are paying Inter a loan fee to snap up Lazaro, while they will have an option to keep him at the club on a permanent basis in the summer.





RB Leipzig currently sit top of the Bundesliga table and boast a four-point lead over Bayern Munich, but Lazaro has turned his back on the chance to potentially be part of a title-winning team this season.

