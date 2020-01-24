XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



24/01/2020 - 15:08 GMT

Newcastle Bound Valentino Lazaro’s Agent Issues Message To RB Leipzig

 




Valentino Lazaro's agent has reassured RB Leipzig that his client choosing Newcastle United is not anything against the Bundesliga club, but rather a vote for the Premier League. 

RB Leipzig were battling Newcastle to secure the Inter midfielder and held meetings with his agent.


 



The Bundesliga leaders appeared on course to beat Newcastle to the former Hertha Berlin man, but the Magpies have won the race, with Lazaro having passed his medical in England and penned a loan deal.

Now Lazaro's agent has moved to reassure RB Leipzig that they should not feel they have been snubbed.
 


"The decision was not simple", agent Max Hagmayr told Sky Sport Austria.



"It was not against Leipzig, but it was for the Premier League", he added.

Newcastle are paying Inter a loan fee to snap up Lazaro, while they will have an option to keep him at the club on a permanent basis in the summer.
 


RB Leipzig currently sit top of the Bundesliga table and boast a four-point lead over Bayern Munich, but Lazaro has turned his back on the chance to potentially be part of a title-winning team this season.
 