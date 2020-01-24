Nothing Like Playing At Anfield – Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool striker Robbie Keane has recalled his short stint with the Reds and has insisted that there is nothing like playing at Anfield.



The former Irish international had a celebrated playing career, playing for the likes of Inter, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic.













One such big club he had a stint with was Premier League giants Liverpool, where he spent the first half of the 2008/09 season before moving back to Tottenham Hotspur.



Despite spending just half a season with the Reds, Keane has fond memories of his time at Anfield, where he played alongside the likes of Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Fernando Torres and Xabi Alonso.





Looking back at his time at Liverpool, Keane has described the feeling of playing at Anfield as fantastic and has insisted that there is nothing like playing in front of the Kop.







"It was great playing with top players", Keane told Wolverhampton Wanderers' matchday programme ahead of their game against Liverpool on Thursday.



"Xabi Alonso, Fernando Torres, Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, I couldn’t ask for better people. Gerrard’s a good friend of mine.





"To play in front of the Kop was fantastic and those memories will stick with me for many years.



"Even when I left and came back with Tottenham against them, I got a great reception, so they’ve always been fantastic to me and there’s nothing like playing at Anfield."



Keane scored five goals and provided four assists from his 19 Premier League appearances for Liverpool in the 2008/09 season.

