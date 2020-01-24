Premier League Move Possible For Everton and Man Utd Target Matias Vecino

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United and Everton linked midfielder Matias Vecino could move to the Premier League by the end of the winter window, it has been claimed in Italy.



Inter are looking to offload the midfielder in the winter transfer window as they look to make room for new arrivals, with Christian Eriksen expected to soon join Ashley Young and Victor Moses.













The Argentine has been made available in the market and his agent has gone to work to hold talks with clubs across Europe over a possible move.



Everton have an interest in him and Manchester United reportedly failed with a recent loan offer to take him to Old Trafford.





According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, a move to the Premier League is still very much on the cards for Vecino.







Going into the final week of the window, his future remains unresolved, but Inter remain keen to let him go by the end of the transfer window.



The 28-year-old is also believed to be considering staying in Italy, but for the moment, there is no concrete interest in him from any of the Serie A clubs.





A move to England is very much a possibility, but Inter would need to receive an acceptable proposal and Vecino himself must also be convinced of the move.

