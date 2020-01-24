Steve Bruce Comments On Interest In Danny Rose

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has remained coy on his club’s interest in landing Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose.



The Magpies are one of six Premier League clubs who are interested in signing the England defender on loan from Tottenham this month.













Watford and Bournemouth are also interested, and Rose is believed to be considering leaving the north London club by transfer deadline day next week.



Bruce insisted that Rose is a top player who could add something to any squad but remained coy on when asked whether Newcastle would be able to sign him this month.





Asked about Newcastle’s interest in Rose, he said in a press conference: “He’s a quality player and a class act the kid.







“Whether it’s possible [to sign him], who knows?”



Tottenham have received enquiries for Rose but all of them are options to sign him on loan.





The north London club would prefer to sell him on a permanent deal or at least attach an obligatory purchase clause to any loan agreement.

