Then Tell Lies – Tottenham Target Willian Jose Indicates Unhappiness With Coverage

Tottenham Hotspur target Willian Jose has expressed his unhappiness at journalists at a training session for Real Sociedad on Friday.



Real Sociedad have rejected an offer from Tottenham for Jose, with the Premier League side offering in the region of €15m to snap up the Brazilian.













The Spanish side want closer to €30m before allowing Jose to go to Tottenham and it is unclear if the transfer will happen before the window slams shut at the end of next week.



Jose is claimed to be keen for the transfer to take place and has informed Real Sociedad that he wants to go, with his relationship with the Spanish side now reportedly strained.





In a sign of frustration, before Friday's training session he was quoted by Spanish daily AS as saying to a group of journalists filming: "Record, record….and then tell lies."







It is claimed that Jose is unhappy with the way the media have reported his desperation to leave Real Sociedad to join Tottenham.



Jose could be involved for Real Sociedad when they lock horns with Real Mallorca in La Liga this weekend, however it is unclear if the Spanish side will deem him mentally in the right place to take part.





Real Sociedad are due to play host to Real Mallorca on Sunday in a game which sees La Liga's sixth and 17th placed teams meet.

