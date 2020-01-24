There’s Quality Here – Victor Moses Delighted At Inter Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea winger Victor Moses is delighted to have signed for Inter on loan and is excited about the prospect of working under Antonio Conte again.



The Nerazzurri have snapped up the 29-year-old Nigerian from Premier League giants Chelsea on loan until the end of the season.













Inter also have an option to buy Moses, who has now become the eighth Nigeria international to play for the Milan-based club, at the end of the campaign.



The move will see Moses teaming up with former Chelsea boss Conte once again and the winger is excited about the prospect of doing so.





Moses is delighted to be part of Conte's project at Inter and has vowed to do his best to try and help the team achieve their goals.







“Having the opportunity to work with the coach again is something I’m really happy about", Moses told Inter TV.



"I’ve spoken to him and he’s already explained the club’s project to me.





"I want to be part of it, I’m happy to be here. I’ll give my all and want to help the team.



"There’s a lot of quality here, I want to make my contribution out on the pitch and enjoy myself. That's the most important thing.”



Moses has completed his loan move to Inter after cutting short his temporary spell at Fenerbahce.

