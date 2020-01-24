Tottenham May Have To Drop Asking Price For Celtic Target Victor Wanyama

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic are amongst the clubs who are interested in Victor Wanyama, but Tottenham Hotspur could have to accept a cut-price fee if they want to sell him this month, according to the London Evening Standard.



Tottenham had a deal in place for £13m with Belgian side Club Brugge last summer, but Wanyama rejected the move.













He has been deemed surplus to requirements by Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho, but Spurs are finding it hard to find buyers for the midfielder.



Tottenham want £9m from his departure and a two unnamed Premier League clubs have expressed an interest in signing the Kenyan in the winter window.





Wanyama’s former club Celtic are also amongst the clubs who have been keen on signing him and Turkish giants Galatasaray hold an interest.







But most of his suitors are considering signing him on an initial loan deal and they do not want to pay Tottenham’s asking price.



Wanyama’s £62,000 per week contract is also a stumbling block and for the moment Tottenham are sweating over finding a taker for him.





He has 18 months left on his contract and Tottenham would prefer to sell him outright rather than watch him leave on loan.



But the north London club might have to agree to a cut-price fee if they want to sell Wanyama this month.

