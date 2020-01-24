Valentino Lazaro Signs Newcastle United Loan Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Valentino Lazaro has passed his medical at Newcastle United and signed his Magpies contract, according to Sky Italia.



The Austria international is joining Newcastle on loan from Italian giants Inter and the Magpies will also have an option to buy in the agreement.













Lazaro is in Newcastle and has been completing a medical with the Premier League side in advance of sealing the deal.



And Lazaro has now completed his medical, passing it without an issue, and has put pen to paper on a loan contract with Newcastle.





The only thing missing is Newcastle officially announcing the capture of Lazaro, but the transfer has effectively been completed.







Inter signed Lazaro from German Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin in the summer, but he struggled to find favour under Antonio Conte this season.



The midfielder will now be looking for a fresh start at St James' Park under Steve Bruce.





Lazaro's new club are next in action on Saturday in the FA Cup against League One outfit Oxford United.

