XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



24/01/2020 - 11:07 GMT

West Ham In Talks To Sign Ligue 1 Striker

 




West Ham United are in talks to sign Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy on a loan deal until the end of the season, according to Sky Sports News (9:24am).

David Moyes is keen to reinforce his squad for the second half of the season and has been looking at a number of areas of his squad.  


 



Bringing in midfielders has been a priority but the Hammers are also looking to have more options in attack for the second half of the campaign as well.

Amiens striker Guirassy has emerged as a possible target for the east London club in the winter window.
 


The Hammers are in talks with the French club about the possibility of taking the 23-year-old hitman to the London Stadium by the end of this month.



Amiens were initially keen on selling him on a permanent deal but with only a week left in the window, a loan option is being discussed.

West Ham are likely to have an option to buy at the end of the season as part of the agreement.
 


Guirassy has found the back of the net four times in the current campaign.
 