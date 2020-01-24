West Ham In Talks To Sign Ligue 1 Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are in talks to sign Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy on a loan deal until the end of the season, according to Sky Sports News (9:24am).



David Moyes is keen to reinforce his squad for the second half of the season and has been looking at a number of areas of his squad.













Bringing in midfielders has been a priority but the Hammers are also looking to have more options in attack for the second half of the campaign as well.



Amiens striker Guirassy has emerged as a possible target for the east London club in the winter window.





The Hammers are in talks with the French club about the possibility of taking the 23-year-old hitman to the London Stadium by the end of this month.







Amiens were initially keen on selling him on a permanent deal but with only a week left in the window, a loan option is being discussed.



West Ham are likely to have an option to buy at the end of the season as part of the agreement.





Guirassy has found the back of the net four times in the current campaign.

