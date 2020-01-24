West Ham Must Substantially Improve Offer To Land Nottingham Forest Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United will have to substantially improve on their opening bid if they want to sign Nottingham Forest full-back Matty Cash in the winter transfer window, according to The Athletic.



The Nottingham Forest defender’s performances in the Championship have piqued the interest of clubs across Europe this month.













AC Milan recently failed with a bid worth £15m, which was a highly structured deal for the 22-year-old Nottingham Forest full-back, earlier in the winter window.



West Ham also tabled a £10m bid, which was to be paid over multiple instalments, but Forest are claimed to have rejected the offer as well.





Nottingham Forest are aware of the interest the player has been attracting but they are not prepared to let him go without a fight.







The Hammers have continued to keep tabs on him but the club will have to transmit a substantially improved offer if they want to sign him in the coming days.



With only a week left in the window, the clock is ticking on West Ham and the east London club will have to take a call on a new offer as soon as possible.

