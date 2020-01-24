West Ham Star Told Me Players Loving Life Under David Moyes – Former Hammer

Follow @insidefutbol





Former West Ham United star Rio Ferdinand believes David Moyes has brought clarity to the Hammers team and revealed he has been told the players are loving life under the Scot.



It has been almost one month since the former Manchester United boss replaced Manuel Pellegrini as the manager of Premier League club West Ham.













The London-based club have played four league games with Moyes in charge and have won one, drawn one and lost two, while registering a win in their FA Cup tie against Gillingham as well.



While the results have not been the best for West Ham, former Irons centre-back Ferdinand believes the 56-year-old has brought clarity to the side.





The Manchester United legend has revealed that he has spoken to Hammers' skipper Mark Noble, who told him the players are enjoying life under Moyes, and believes the former Everton boss is the right man for the job.







“David Moyes has come in and brought much more of a clarity to the team, and the lads seem to be responding to it", Ferdinand told West Ham TV.



"I’ve spoken to Nobes, who’s obviously a friend of mine at West Ham, and immediately he’s said the players are really enjoying it.





“You just need someone you can relate to, and who you can believe in, and David Moyes at this moment seems to be that right man."



West Ham, who are winless in their last three league games, will take on West Brom in the FA Cup this weekend before hosting table-toppers Liverpool next week.

