26 October 2019

06 August 2019

24/01/2020 - 11:42 GMT

Willian Jose’s Tottenham Hotspur Move Could Happen Quickly If This Happens

 




Tottenham Hotspur's move for Real Sociedad's Willian Jose could happen quickly if they move closer to the Spanish club's €30m asking price.

Jose was left out of Real Sociedad’s squad earlier this week after it seemed that he could be on his way to Tottenham in the winter transfer window.  


 



Spurs have identified the 28-year-old as a good solution in the absence of Harry Kane and the club have been working on a deal to take him to north London in the coming days.

They have seen a bid of €15m knocked back for Jose by Real Sociedad, who are demanding they get closer to €30m; Real Sociedad are due 70 per cent of the fee. 
 


However, according to AFP, if Tottenham do get closer to the €30m asking price then Jose's switch to north London could move quickly.



Real Sociedad are due to make a decision later today over whether Jose should be involved against Real Mallorca.

Jose is in training with the Spanish side's squad today.
 


The striker has a €70m buy-out clause in his Real Sociedad contract, but the Spanish side are aware the player wants to join Tottenham and will play ball if an acceptable sum is offered.
 