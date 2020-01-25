Arsenal Target Layvin Kurzawa Yet To Agree Contract With Juventus

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal target Layvin Kurzawa is yet to agree terms on a contract with Juventus despite Paris Saint-Germain agreeing on a swap deal with the Italian champions which would see Mattia De Sciglio go the other way.



Kurzawa has been in advanced negotiations with Arsenal over a move to the Emirates this month or on a free transfer at the end of the season.













A deal was said to be on the cards for the Frenchman to move to the Premier League after being linked with English clubs for several years.



But it emerged earlier this week that the defender is on his way to Italy after PSG and Juventus agreed a swap deal involving him and De Sciglio.





However, the deal is not done yet as according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Kurzawa and his representatives are yet to reach an agreement over contractual terms with Juventus.







His agents are expected to hold talks with the Italian champions soon and a deal is widely expected to be agreed.



With the two clubs having a deal in place, it is now down to the two players to work out personal agreements with the respective clubs to get the swap move over the line.





It remains to be seen whether Arsenal have another target in mind if Kurzawa ultimately agrees to join Juventus in the coming days.

