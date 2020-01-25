Celtic Star Aiming To Prove Doubters Wrong

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths believes many have started doubting his abilities and has set his eyes on showing that he has still got it within him to perform at the highest level for the Hoops.



The 29-year-old has returned to action after taking time off to resolve personal issues, but there are question marks over whether he can continue to perform for Celtic.













However, Griffiths has made a strong start to the second half of the season by scoring in Celtic's Scottish Cup game against Partick Thistle last week and their league game against Kilmarnock this week.



Having got his name on the scoresheet twice in the space of four days, Griffiths stressed that strikers get judged on the number of goals they score.





Griffiths feels many now believe he is past his best and he is looking forward to grabbing the opportunity to prove them wrong with both hands.







"Obviously, as a striker, you are going to be judged on goals", Griffiths told Celtic TV.



"It is just about getting that opportunity to try and show that I can still do it at this level.





"People think I was past it and it's time to move on, but the more minutes I get, the better and fitter I'm going to feel, the sharper I'm going to feel.



"Now it will only benefit me and the rest of the squad."



Griffiths managed 63 minutes in Celtic's 3-0 win over Ross County on Saturday.

