Claim Made On Status Of Leeds United’s Jean-Kevin Augustin Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have virtually wrapped up the capture of Jean-Kevin Augustin from RB Leipzig, according to French radio station RMC.



The Whites have been looking for a striker this month and had focused in on Southampton's Che Adams as their number one target.













The Saints would not play ball though and Adams is staying at St Mary's, with Leeds having had to switch their attention to other options.



They are now wrapping up the arrival of French striker Augustin from RB Leipzig, with the deal claimed to be done and dusted.





Augustin is currently on loan at Ligue 1 side Monaco, but has started just twice in the league for the club.







RB Leipzig, Monaco and Augustin now appear to have concluded a change in scenery is best for the striker and he is Elland Road bound.



Leeds will hope that Augustin can find form and hit the ground running in the Championship as they look for promotion.





At present the Whites are operating with just one senior striker in the shape of Patrick Bamford.

