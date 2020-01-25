Don’t Need One More Match – Jose Mourinho On FA Cup Replay

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has indicated that he would have preferred not playing an FA Cup fourth-round replay, after his side drew 1-1 away at Southampton.



Heung-Min Son scored in the 58th minute to give Tottenham the lead, but Sofiane Boufal scored the equaliser for Southampton in the dying minutes to take the game to a replay in north London.













Mourinho admitted that his side had chances to score more goals and feels they are not scoring enough goals for the opportunities they have been creating in recent games.



He lauded Southampton for playing their best team in the FA Cup tie and believes they have massive zeal to progress in the FA Cup, as is the case with his team.





The Portuguese tactician admits that he would have preferred Tottenham not playing another game, but he expects the top teams to take the FA Cup seriously this season.







The Tottenham manager said on the BBC’s Match of the Day programme: "We had to wait for chances to score.



“Good transitions, good passing, good positions then we had Son Heung-Min who missed by a few inches and the 'keeper made a good save.





“They have a style of play which is very direct and very aggressive. We improved bit by bit in the last few matches, we didn't concede [in recent games].



“We conceded in the minute of 80-something today but we are not scoring enough goals for the chances we create.



"They did exactly the same. They chose their best team and played at the maximum strength which is the way to respect the competition.



“We don't need one more match but we have to play. Both of us prefer to have the next match then not have it.



“The desire to do it [win the cup] is the same for everyone. I believe that in the next round it will be a massive number of Premier League teams."



Tottenham will be in action again next Sunday when they will host reigning but floundering Premier League champions Manchester City at home.

