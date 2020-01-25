Everton Have Basis For Negotiation For Target As Agent Steps Up Efforts

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have made a proposal for Inter midfielder Matias Vecino which, while short of the Nerazzurri's asking price, is claimed to be a basis for negotiations to kick off.



Inter have been strengthening their squad in this month's window and Vecino has been declared surplus to requirements by coach Antonio Conte.













The Nerazzurri want to cash in on the Uruguay international and have slapped a €20m asking price on his head.



Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen on Vecino and, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the Toffees have put in a bid of €15m via intermediares.





While there is a distance between Inter's asking price and Everton's offer, it is claimed the Premier League club's proposal is a basis for negotiation.







Vecino's agent Alessandro Lucci is working hard to move his client to pastures new and to do so as quickly as possible.



Inter have added Ashley Young and Victor Moses to the ranks this month and are expected to soon wrap up the signing of Christian Eriksen.





Selling Vecino would help the Italian giants to balance the books this month.

