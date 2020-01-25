XRegister
26 October 2019

25/01/2020 - 17:11 GMT

Everton Make Fresh Move For Serie A Midfielder

 




Everton have made fresh contact for Inter midfielder Matias Vecino, but the Serie A giants are not interested in loaning him out.

Vecino has been on Everton’s radar this month but the track went quiet after the club made initial enquiries.  


 



Manchester United also showed an interest in him and reportedly failed with a loan bid for the Argentine midfielder earlier in the winter window.

Inter are still prepared to let him go by next week’s deadline and, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the Merseyside club are back in the race to sign Vecino this month.
 


It has been claimed that the Toffees have established fresh contact with the player over a potential move to Goodison Park by the end of the month.



Carlo Ancelotti wants midfield reinforcements and Vecino has emerged as a target Everton believe they can land.

But Inter are not interested in loaning him out with an option to buy and Everton will have to propose a new formula to make progress.
 


The Serie A giants want to recoup their investment in Vecino and are likely to demand an obligatory purchase clause in any loan agreement.
 