XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



25/01/2020 - 22:34 GMT

Everton Open To Offers For 30-Year-Old This Month

 




Everton are open to offers this month for midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin. 

Carlo Ancelotti is increasingly getting his feet under the table at Goodison Park and assessing the squad left to him by predecessor Marco Silva.


 



Everton are expected to do business before the transfer window closes, but they are also willing to trim the squad.

The Toffees are willing to listen to offers for 30-year-old Schneiderlin in this month's window, according to The Athletic.
 


Ancelotti handed Schneiderlin a 90-minute outing for Everton in their 2-2 draw against Newcastle United earlier this week.



The Frenchman though is not essential to Ancelotti's plans and he is willing to sanction his departure from Goodison Park.

Schneiderlin has another 18 months left on his contract with Everton and has made 85 appearances for the club since joining from Manchester United in 2017.
 


The Toffees forked out an initial £24m to sign the midfielder from the Red Devils.
 