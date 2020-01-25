Everton Open To Offers For 30-Year-Old This Month

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are open to offers this month for midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.



Carlo Ancelotti is increasingly getting his feet under the table at Goodison Park and assessing the squad left to him by predecessor Marco Silva.













Everton are expected to do business before the transfer window closes, but they are also willing to trim the squad.



The Toffees are willing to listen to offers for 30-year-old Schneiderlin in this month's window, according to The Athletic.





Ancelotti handed Schneiderlin a 90-minute outing for Everton in their 2-2 draw against Newcastle United earlier this week.







The Frenchman though is not essential to Ancelotti's plans and he is willing to sanction his departure from Goodison Park.



Schneiderlin has another 18 months left on his contract with Everton and has made 85 appearances for the club since joining from Manchester United in 2017.





The Toffees forked out an initial £24m to sign the midfielder from the Red Devils.

