Frustrating, Disappointing – Steve Bruce Bemoans Poor Newcastle United Display

Steve Bruce has revealed his disappointment at the performance of his Newcastle United players in their 0-0 draw against League One opponents Oxford United in the fourth round of the FA Cup at home on Saturday.



Newcastle were expected to take care of their opponents from the third tier at St. James’ Park, but only produced a disappointing performance in a 0-0 draw.













An already injury-ravaged squad will now be forced to play an extra game in order to confirm their progress in the competition this season.



Bruce admits that there is no defence for the kind of performance his players put in against Oxford, who he lauded for making it as difficult as possible for his team at home.





Bruce conceded that his side’s passing was off and they did not create enough chances to beat Oxford, but he believes Newcastle cannot be worse in the replay at the Kassam Stadium.







The Newcastle manager told the BBC’s Match of the Day programme: "Frustrating, disappointing. We didn't do enough basically.



“Oxford you have to say well done to them they came and made it difficult for us but this is one of those where we didn't play well enough.





“We are still in the hat and we will go there and I am sure be better than we were tonight.



"We didn't pass the ball well enough, we didn't create enough. It was one of those afternoons where too many of them didn't get to a level they can.



"It is a disappointment for all those thousands that came today and we didn't play well enough to get in the tie. It was a poor performance all round.”



Newcastle will next be in league action next Saturday when they will host Norwich City at home.

