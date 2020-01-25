Gedson Fernandes Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Southampton in an FA Cup fourth round tie at St Mary's.



Spurs edged past Middlesbrough in the third round and Jose Mourinho will be looking for his men to progress further in the competition today.













Mourinho has seen Tottenham keep clean sheets on only two occasions since he took over in November, but has now been boosted by the return of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.



The Portuguese tactician is without Harry Winks, who is injured, while Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Ben Davies remain out





The Tottenham boss has Lloris in goal, while in defence he selects a centre-back pairing of Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld. Harry Winks plays, along with Gedson Fernandes, while Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son support Lucas Moura.







If Mourinho needs to freshen things up then he can look to his bench, where options available to him include Ryan Sessegnon and Erik Lamela.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton



Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga, Winks, Gedson, Lo Celso, Alli, Son, Lucas



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Foyth, Vertonghen, Dier, Ndombele, Sessegnon, Lamela

