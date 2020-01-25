XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



25/01/2020 - 14:03 GMT

Gedson Fernandes Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Southampton in an FA Cup fourth round tie at St Mary's. 

Spurs edged past Middlesbrough in the third round and Jose Mourinho will be looking for his men to progress further in the competition today.
 

 



Mourinho has seen Tottenham keep clean sheets on only two occasions since he took over in November, but has now been boosted by the return of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

The Portuguese tactician is without Harry Winks, who is injured, while Harry Kane, Moussa Sissoko and Ben Davies remain out
 


The Tottenham boss has Lloris in goal, while in defence he selects a centre-back pairing of Davinson Sanchez and Toby Alderweireld. Harry Winks plays, along with Gedson Fernandes, while Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son support Lucas Moura.



If Mourinho needs to freshen things up then he can look to his bench, where options available to him include Ryan Sessegnon and Erik Lamela.
 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Southampton

Lloris (c), Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Tanganga, Winks, Gedson, Lo Celso, Alli, Son, Lucas  

Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Foyth, Vertonghen, Dier, Ndombele, Sessegnon, Lamela
 