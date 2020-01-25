He’s Had Excellent Rangers Grounding – Ayr Boss Pleased With New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Ayr United manager Mark Kerr has heaped praise on the foundations that Rangers have given to Jordan Houston, but believes there is room for improvement for the former Gers starlet.



Scottish Championship side Ayr have landed 20-year-old right-back Houston from Steven Gerrard's Rangers.













The Honest Men, who brought in the youngster on loan in the summer, have now made the move permanent, with the player signing a two-year contract.



Expressing his delight at having landed him on a permanent deal, Ayr boss Kerr has heaped praise on Houston for his hard work, power and speed.





The 37-year-old also pointed out how Houston's foundations are strong, having came up through the ranks at Rangers, but believes there is still room for improvement for the young full-back.







"He is young and still has a lot of improvement in him", Kerr told the club's official site.



"He works hard, is powerful and has real pace.





"Jordan has had an excellent grounding coming through the youth system at Rangers so he doesn’t have many bad habits."



Houston will now be looking to kick on with his development at Ayr and clocked the full 90 minutes in his side's 1-0 win over Inverness on Saturday.

