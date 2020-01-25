Ibrox European Nights Are Amazing – Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers left-back Borna Barisic has heaped praise on the atmosphere at Ibrox on European nights and is looking forward to the Gers' Europa League tie against Braga.



The Light Blues have had a solid European campaign this season, having managed to qualify for the Europa League round of 32 from a group consisting of Feyenoord, FC Porto and Young Boys.













Rangers will now face Braga in the round of 32 of the competitions and Gers defender Barisic is expecting a tough challenge from the Portuguese top flight side.



However, the Croatia international is positive that the Gers have what it takes to see off their Portuguese opponents and claim a spot in the Europa League round of 16.





Barisic is delighted with how things have gone for Rangers in Europe and has heaped praise on the atmosphere at Ibrox on European nights.







"Europa League nights are something special", Barisic told Rangers TV.



"I always say that it's amazing, especially when you play at Ibrox. It's very, very nice.





"We played in, I think, a very tough group, where we got through the group.



"Now we play against Braga. I think they are a very good opponent, they have a very good team.



"But we are going to see what happens. We will try to beat them."



Rangers will host Braga in the first leg of the tie on 20th February and the return leg will take place on the 26th.

