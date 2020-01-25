XRegister
26 October 2019

25/01/2020 - 20:32 GMT

Italian Giants Showing Interest In Fulham Star

 




Roma are tracking Fulham full-back Cyrus Christie, having identified the Irishman as potential signing this month.

The Giallorossi are in the market for a full-back before the transfer window slams shut at the end of next week and have been linked with a number of options.


 



The Italian side enquired about Rangers' Borna Barisic earlier this month, but have been priced out of a swoop for the Croatian.

With Chelsea loanee Davide Zappacosta sidelined with a long-term ligament injury, Paulo Fonseca's team need to act before the window shuts.
 


Now Roma have identified Fulham defender Christie as a potential winter transfer signing and are tracking the Irishman, according to Sky Italia.



Roma feel the Fulham star would fit the bill and are exploring a swoop.

However, it remains to be seen if Fulham will be willing to let go of the first-team regular as the Cottagers look to push for Premier League promotion.
 


Roma are battling to finish in the top four in Italy and currently sit fourth in Serie A.
 