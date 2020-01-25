Leeds United Receive Jean-Kevin Augustin Boost Despite Premier League Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig striker Jean-Kevin Augustin has made it clear that he wants to join Leeds United despite interest from the Premier League and Ligue 1.



Leeds identified Che Adams as their top target for the winter window, but Southampton have rejected three bids for the striker thus far this month.













Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is reluctant to lose the striker in the middle of the season and Leeds have been forced to look at other options.



Leeds have turned their attention towards Augustin, but they are facing competition from Crystal Palace, Rennes and Saint-Etienne for his signature.





But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the striker has made it clear that he wants to join Leeds in the winter window.







The former Paris Saint-Germain man is excited about the prospect of playing under Marcelo Bielsa and feels the Championship would suit his style.



RB Leipzig are prepared to let him join Leeds on loan, with the Whites reserving an option to make the move permanent in the summer.





Nottingham Forest are also interested in Augustin, but it seems Leeds are leading the race for the striker.

