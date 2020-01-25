XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

25/01/2020 - 14:01 GMT

Mark Noble On Bench – West Ham Team vs West Brom Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have announced their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome former manager Slaven Bilic back to the London Stadium, as they face his West Brom side in an FA Cup fourth round tie. 

Hammers boss David Moyes will be keen for his men to progress in the FA Cup as he looks to build momentum to help in the club's bid to stay in the Premier League. 
 

 



Moyes must plot a way past West Brom though without a host of first team stars.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is out injured, while Felipe Anderson and Ryan Fredericks are also unavailable. Robert Snodgrass and Arthur Masuaku both have knee injuries.
 


Moyes picks Darren Randolph between the sticks for the cup tie, while in defence he selects Fabian Balbuena and Issa Diop as the central pair. Declan Rice is in midfield, while Pablo Fornals and Manuel Lanzini also get the vote to play. Sebastien Haller is up front.



If Moyes wants to change things within the 90 minutes he can look to his bench, where options include Mark Noble and Michail Antonio.
 


West Ham United Team vs West Bromwich Albion

Randolph, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Cresswell, Sanchez, Rice, Fornals, Lanzini, Ajeti, Haller

Substitutes: Martin, Ogbonna, Cardoso, Noble, Kemp, Ngakia, Antonio
 