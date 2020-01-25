XRegister
26 October 2019

25/01/2020 - 13:02 GMT

Torino Looking To Bring Price of West Ham Target Down

 




Torino are not prepared to meet Udinese's asking price for midfielder Seko Fofana, who is also on West Ham United's radar this month.

The 24-year-old midfielder has been at Udinese since the summer of 2016 when he left Manchester City for a permanent move to Italy.  


 



Fofana is not a certain starter at Udinese but is considered an important part of the first team make-up at the club.

West Ham hold an interest in Fofana, as they hunt midfielders, but it is Torino who are pressing the accelerator in the hopes of pushing a deal over the line soon.
 


But according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Torino are not ready to pay the €15m to €18m Udinese have been demanding for the midfielder this month.



Torino believe the price is too high for Fofana and the club are considering other ways to still sign the player.

The Serie A outfit are assessing offering Soualiho Meite to Udinese in order to bring down the price for midfielder.
 


It remains to be seen whether West Ham move in and pay the level of fee Udinese have been asking for Fofana.
 