Tottenham Draw Up Bundesliga Plan B, Four Players Identified, Super Agent Recruited

Tottenham Hotspur have drawn up a list of potential forward targets in the Bundesliga and have asked super agent Pini Zahavi to help.



Spurs are desperate to land an attacker before the transfer window slams shut due to an injury to Harry Kane.













They have made a move to sign Willian Jose from Real Sociedad, but have not met the Spanish side's €30m asking price, seeing a €15m bid rejected.



Now Tottenham are keeping in mind options in the Bundesliga and, according to German magazine Sport Bild, they have four players in their sights.





Tottenham are looking at Wolfsburg's Wout Weghorst, Borussia Dortmund's Paco Alcacer and Mario Gotze, and RB Leipzig's Timo Werner.







Jose Mourinho's side have also enlisted the services of super agent Zahavi as they look to make a deal happen.



The clock is ticking down on the transfer window this month and Tottenham do not want to be left without another goalscorer in the ranks.





Real Sociedad hitman Jose is keen to make the move to north London, but signing him is proving to be a complex operation for Tottenham.

