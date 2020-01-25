XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



25/01/2020 - 12:20 GMT

Tottenham Draw Up Bundesliga Plan B, Four Players Identified, Super Agent Recruited

 




Tottenham Hotspur have drawn up a list of potential forward targets in the Bundesliga and have asked super agent Pini Zahavi to help. 

Spurs are desperate to land an attacker before the transfer window slams shut due to an injury to Harry Kane.


 



They have made a move to sign Willian Jose from Real Sociedad, but have not met the Spanish side's €30m asking price, seeing a €15m bid rejected.

Now Tottenham are keeping in mind options in the Bundesliga and, according to German magazine Sport Bild, they have four players in their sights.
 


Tottenham are looking at Wolfsburg's Wout Weghorst, Borussia Dortmund's Paco Alcacer and Mario Gotze, and RB Leipzig's Timo Werner.



Jose Mourinho's side have also enlisted the services of super agent Zahavi as they look to make a deal happen.

The clock is ticking down on the transfer window this month and Tottenham do not want to be left without another goalscorer in the ranks.
 


Real Sociedad hitman Jose is keen to make the move to north London, but signing him is proving to be a complex operation for Tottenham.
 