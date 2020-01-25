XRegister
26 October 2019

25/01/2020 - 12:54 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur’s Move – Real Sociedad Waiting For New Willian Jose Bid

 




Real Sociedad are waiting for Tottenham Hotspur to improve on their first offer for Willian Jose, but are in no mood to drag the negotiations out until the final day of the window this month.

Jose has emerged as Tottenham’s top target for the transfer window as Tottenham search for a striker in the absence of Harry Kane in the squad.  


 



The 28-year-old has a €70m release clause in his contract, but Real Sociedad are looking for €30m to do business.

Spurs have already made a bid, but the Spanish outfit rejected Tottenham’s €15m initial offer and deemed it a low bid from the north London club.
 


According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, La Real are still waiting for Tottenham to come back to the negotiating table with a better offer.



Spurs have not made any noise since Real Sociedad rejected the first bid for Jose and for the moment, the negotiations are on hold.

Real Sociedad are expecting the talks to resume over the weekend, but they are not interested in dragging out the saga for too long.
 


The Spanish club are not interested in entering the final days of the window with Willian’s future still very much under the scanner.

They want some time to seek a replacement if they eventually sell him this month.
 