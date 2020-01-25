XRegister
26 October 2019

25/01/2020 - 13:13 GMT

Tottenham Linked With Interest In Everton Target Emre Can

 




Tottenham Hotspur are considering making a late swoop for Everton target Emre Can, who can leave Juventus this month for a fee of €30m.

Can was left unhappy earlier in the season when he was not named in Juventus’ Champions League squad and he has been unsettled in Turin, with consistent speculation over an exit.  


 



Juventus are prepared to cash in on Can if their €30m asking price is met, with Everton and Borussia Dortmund the two sides most strongly linked with him in recent weeks.

Dortmund are so far unwilling to meet Juventus' asking price for Can, while it remains to be seen if Everton will look to agree a fee.
 


Now, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Tottenham have also joined the list of the clubs who are considering signing Can from Juventus this month.



With Christian Eriksen on his way out of the club, Tottenham are in the market for a midfielder and the former Liverpool player has emerged as an option.

Tottenham are expected to bank an initial €15m for Eriksen, which they could put towards a swoop for Can. 
 


At present, no club have met Juventus' asking price for the midfielder, who is keen to play regularly over the coming months ahead of Euro 2020.
 