Everton Receive Boost In Matias Vecino Chase

Everton have received a boost in their pursuit of Inter midfielder Matias Vecino.



The Uruguay international is surplus to requirements at Inter and the club are looking to offload him before the transfer window closes at the end of the coming week.













Several sides have been linked with Vecino, including Manchester United and Napoli, but Everton are making a big push to take him to Goodison Park and have communicated an offer via intermediaries.



And the Toffees' hopes have been boosted as, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Vecino has given his blessing to a move to the club.





Vecino is prepared to link up with Carlo Ancelotti at Everton, but the Premier League side will still need to agree a fee with Inter.







The Italian giants want to bank €20m from selling Vecino, but Everton are claimed to be €5m short of the midfielder's asking price.



Vecino has made 14 appearances in Serie A under Antonio Conte this season, chipping in with a single goal.





The 28-year-old, who has made a total of 185 appearances in the Italian top flight, has a contract at Inter that is due to run until 2022.

