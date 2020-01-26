Good He’s Leaving – Ajax Star Expects Move To Happen For Tottenham Target Steven Bergwijn

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax defender Joel Veltman believes PSV Eindhoven's Steven Bergwijn is Tottenham Hotspur bound and is sure it is good news for his side.



Bergwijn made himself unavailable for selection for PSV against FC Twente in the Eredivisie on Sunday amid Tottenham looking to try and sign him.













No fee has been agreed between the two clubs though and PSV banned Bergwijn from travelling to London with speculation over a possible medical floating.



Veltman has taken note of the situation and feels the writing is now on the wall, with Bergwijn in line to leave PSV.





The defender makes no bones about the fact that if PSV lose Bergwijn then it is good news for Ajax.







"I read the reports, I do not think it has yet been confirmed, but if these kinds of reports come out, it will often come true", Veltman told VTBL.



"For PSV it is a disappointment and for us it is good that he is leaving.





"He is a good player", the Ajax centre-back added.



Ajax sit top of the Eredivisie table and eleven points ahead of fifth placed PSV; Veltman's side slipped to a 2-1 loss at Groningen on Sunday, while PSV drew at home with Twente.

