I Need To Say Things – Steven Gerrard To Hold Talks With Rangers Stars On Monday

Steven Gerrard has admitted he will have clear the air talks with his Rangers stars on Monday after a disastrous showing at Tynecastle.



Rangers were outbattled and outfought by Daniel Stendel's Hearts in the Scottish Premiership encounter and went down to a shock 2-1 defeat which hands control of the title race back to rivals Celtic.













The Gers were poor across the pitch and Gerrard's three substitutions could not change the flow of the game, with Hearts taking advantage of their visitors being badly below par.



Rangers are due to host Ross County on Wednesday, offering a quick chance to bounce back, but Gerrard insists he cannot think beyond talks with his team on Monday as he needs to get things off his chest.





"I'm not feeling even one per cent of positivity right now, whether there's a game on Wednesday or not", he told Rangers TV.







"I think I have to get over this first and foremost.



"I need to speak to the players tomorrow. We need to talk about it and we both need to get stuff off our chest.





"Then we can maybe start thinking about Wednesday.



"But we have to think about Monday and Tuesday first and get through them", the Gers boss added.



The defeat at Hearts was only Rangers' second loss in the league of the season and Gerrard will demand a reaction when his players line up against Ross County at Ibrox on Wednesday night.