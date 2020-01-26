Mohamed Salah On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Shrewsbury Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 17:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have named their team and substitutes for this evening's FA Cup fourth round tie at League One outfit Shrewsbury Town.



Jurgen Klopp's men are easing towards the Premier League title and also through to the last 16 of the Champions League, something which has given rise to talk of an historic treble being potentially on the cards this season.













Klopp is keen to use the FA Cup to rest key starts, but the German will also want no slip-ups from his side at Shrewsbury, as he looks for the Reds to book their place in the fifth round.



Several Liverpool players are out injured, including James Milner and Xherdan Shaqiri.





Klopp hands an outing between the sticks to Adrian, while in defence he opts to put his trust in Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren as the centre-back pairing. Fabinho will be looking to boss midfield, along with Pedro Chirivella and Curtis Jones, while Takumi Minamino, Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi carry the attacking threat.







The Liverpool manager has options on the bench if needed, including Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita.





Liverpool Team vs Shrewsbury Town



Adrian, Williams, Matip, Lovren, Larouci, Fabinho, Chirivella, Jones, Minamino, Elliott, Origi



Substitutes: Kelleher, Keita, Firmino, Salah, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Hoever, Alexander-Arnold

