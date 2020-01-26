XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26/01/2020 - 18:05 GMT

PSV Baffled By Steven Bergwijn Stance, No Deal With Tottenham, Player Banned From London

 




PSV Eindhoven are baffled by Steven Bergwijn's refusal to play for the club, with no agreement in place over a fee with Tottenham Hotspur, and have prohibited him from going to London. 

Bergwijn told PSV that he did not want to play in Sunday's Eredivisie meeting with FC Twente as news of Tottenham's interest in signing him leaked out.


 



There is no agreement between the two clubs and Bergwijn has not been given permission to undergo a medical with Spurs, according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad.

Tottenham want to pay €30m for the attacker, but PSV do not believe such a figure is high enough.
 


The club are baffled by Bergwijn's refusal to play, especially at a time when the side badly need him in action, and the lack of an agreement means he has been banned from going to London.



He has insisted he does not want to play and has informed coach Ernest Faber.

All eyes will now be on whether Tottenham can agree a deal for the Netherlands international before the transfer window slams shut and whether Bergwijn's stance makes PSV more likely to negotiate.
 


PSV, who sit in fifth place in the Eredivisie standings, played out a 1-1 draw at home against Twente in Bergwijn's absence.
 