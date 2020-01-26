PSV Baffled By Steven Bergwijn Stance, No Deal With Tottenham, Player Banned From London

Follow @insidefutbol





PSV Eindhoven are baffled by Steven Bergwijn's refusal to play for the club, with no agreement in place over a fee with Tottenham Hotspur, and have prohibited him from going to London.



Bergwijn told PSV that he did not want to play in Sunday's Eredivisie meeting with FC Twente as news of Tottenham's interest in signing him leaked out.













There is no agreement between the two clubs and Bergwijn has not been given permission to undergo a medical with Spurs, according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad.



Tottenham want to pay €30m for the attacker, but PSV do not believe such a figure is high enough.





The club are baffled by Bergwijn's refusal to play, especially at a time when the side badly need him in action, and the lack of an agreement means he has been banned from going to London.







He has insisted he does not want to play and has informed coach Ernest Faber.



All eyes will now be on whether Tottenham can agree a deal for the Netherlands international before the transfer window slams shut and whether Bergwijn's stance makes PSV more likely to negotiate.





PSV, who sit in fifth place in the Eredivisie standings, played out a 1-1 draw at home against Twente in Bergwijn's absence.

