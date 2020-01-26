PSV To Work On Details of Steven Bergwijn’s Tottenham Move, Want Highest Possible Fee

Follow @insidefutbol





PSV Eindhoven will work on selling Steven Bergwijn to Tottenham Hotspur over the course of the week and are determined to extract the highest possible price.



Bergwijn has made clear his desire to join Tottenham and made himself unavailable for PSV's Eredivisie meeting with FC Twente on Sunday.













The Dutch giants have been left stunned by his behaviour as they have yet to agree a fee with Tottenham for the attacker to move to north London.



Now, according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, they will seek to do that over the course of the week and they are aiming for over €30m as a fee.





The club believe they should be able to earn over €30m from Bergwijn's departure and are set on trying to extract the highest possible price from Tottenham.







Spurs are desperate to add to their squad before the transfer window closes and have approached PSV for Bergwijn.



The Premier League side though have a reputation for being tough negotiators in the transfer market and will be aiming to sign the Netherlands international for as little as possible.





Bergwijn only signed a new PSV contract, running for four years, last summer, but his desire to leave has placed the Dutch giants in a tricky position.

