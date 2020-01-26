XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26/01/2020 - 22:05 GMT

PSV To Work On Details of Steven Bergwijn’s Tottenham Move, Want Highest Possible Fee

 




PSV Eindhoven will work on selling Steven Bergwijn to Tottenham Hotspur over the course of the week and are determined to extract the highest possible price. 

Bergwijn has made clear his desire to join Tottenham and made himself unavailable for PSV's Eredivisie meeting with FC Twente on Sunday.


 



The Dutch giants have been left stunned by his behaviour as they have yet to agree a fee with Tottenham for the attacker to move to north London.

Now, according to Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad, they will seek to do that over the course of the week and they are aiming for over €30m as a fee.
 


The club believe they should be able to earn over €30m from Bergwijn's departure and are set on trying to extract the highest possible price from Tottenham.



Spurs are desperate to add to their squad before the transfer window closes and have approached PSV for Bergwijn.

The Premier League side though have a reputation for being tough negotiators in the transfer market and will be aiming to sign the Netherlands international for as little as possible.
 


Bergwijn only signed a new PSV contract, running for four years, last summer, but his desire to leave has placed the Dutch giants in a tricky position.
 