Scott Arfield On Bench – Rangers Team vs Hearts Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Hearts vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Rangers have named their starting eleven and substitutes to go up against struggling Hearts in an away Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon.



The Gers saw rivals Celtic win their game against Ross County on Saturday to move five points clear at the top of the Premiership table, but Rangers have two games in hand and can again cut the Bhoys' lead by winning today.













Hearts sit rock bottom of the league table with just 14 points from their 22 games, but they have gone unbeaten in their last three matches across all competitons.



Rangers thrashed Hearts 5-0 at Ibrox in December, however their last visit to Tynecastle in October resulted in a 1-1 draw.





Boss Steven Gerrard has Allan McGregor in goal, while at full-back he slots in Jon Flanagan and Borna Barisic. In central defence, Nikola Katic and Connor Goldson link up. In midfield, Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Glen Kamara play, while Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent support Jermain Defoe.







If Gerrard needs to try to change the game at any point then he can look to his bench, where options include Scott Arfield and Sheyi Ojo.





Rangers Team vs Hearts



McGregor, Flanagan, Goldson, Katic, Barisic, Jack, Davis, Kamara, Kent, Aribo, Defoe



Substitutes: Foderingham, Edmundson, Halliday, Polster, Jones, Arfield, Ojo

