Sheffield United Fail With Offer For West Ham Target Sander Berge

Sheffield United have failed with an offer for West Ham target Sander Berge, with the midfielder's club Genk turning down the Blades' proposal.



Berge, who turned out against Liverpool in the Champions League group stage earlier this season, has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League over the last 18 months.













West Ham have been linked with wanting to sign Berge this month and the Hammers have company in the shape of Sheffield United.



Chris Wilder has zeroed in on Berge as the right reinforcement this month, but the Blades have work to do.





According to Norwegian daily VG, Genk sporting director Dimitri De Conde has confirmed that Sheffield United have made an offer for Berge.







And he has also revealed that Genk have refused Sheffield United's proposal.



The Blades will need to go back in with a bigger offer before the transfer window closes if they are to have any chance of landing the Norway international.





Berge, who has clocked up 31 appearances so far this season, is a key man for Genk and the Belgian side will need to be made an offer they cannot refuse.

