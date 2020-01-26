XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26/01/2020 - 13:40 GMT

Sheffield United Fail With Offer For West Ham Target Sander Berge

 




Sheffield United have failed with an offer for West Ham target Sander Berge, with the midfielder's club Genk turning down the Blades' proposal. 

Berge, who turned out against Liverpool in the Champions League group stage earlier this season, has regularly been linked with a move to the Premier League over the last 18 months.


 



West Ham have been linked with wanting to sign Berge this month and the Hammers have company in the shape of Sheffield United.

Chris Wilder has zeroed in on Berge as the right reinforcement this month, but the Blades have work to do.
 


According to Norwegian daily VG, Genk sporting director Dimitri De Conde has confirmed that Sheffield United have made an offer for Berge.



And he has also revealed that Genk have refused Sheffield United's proposal.

The Blades will need to go back in with a bigger offer before the transfer window closes if they are to have any chance of landing the Norway international.
 


Berge, who has clocked up 31 appearances so far this season, is a key man for Genk and the Belgian side will need to be made an offer they cannot refuse.
 