West Ham United Fail With Loan And Purchase Option Bid For Centre-Back

West Ham United have failed with an offer to sign New York Red Bulls defender Aaron Long, according to Sky Sports News.



David Moyes' side were knocked out of the FA Cup on Saturday by Championship outfit West Brom and the Hammers boss is desperate to make signings before the transfer window slams shut.













The Scot moved to reinforce his defensive options by going in for United States international Long, but New York Red Bulls have rejected the proposal.



West Ham put in an offer of $500,000 to take Long to the London Stadium on loan until the end of the season.





They would also have had an option to keep him on a permanent basis in the summer for a further $4.5m.







New York Red Bulls though are not ready to accept West Ham's offer.



It remains to be seen if the Premier League club come back to the table with an increased proposal for Long before the transfer window closes.





Long, 27, has never played his club football outside the United States and won his first senior cap for the country in 2018.

