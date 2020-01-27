Agent Deals Blow To Newcastle United’s Hopes of Keeping Loan Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Valentino Lazaro's agent has admitted that the Newcastle United new boy wants to return to Italian giants Inter in the summer.



Steve Bruce's Magpies beat off fierce competition from RB Leipzig to land Lazaro on a loan deal from Inter.













A purchase option for Newcastle to keep Lazaro on a permanent basis is included in the loan, but the Austria international does not see his long term future at St James' Park.



Lazaro's agent Max Hagmayr has admitted that his client wants to return to the San Siro in the summer and the loan spell at Newcastle is all about convincing Inter he should be in their plans for next season.





"The player's first choice is to return to Inter", Hagmayr told Italian outlet FcInterNews.it.







"With more time available he wants to show that he can help the Nerazzurri to win the Scudetto."



Hagmayr also insists that Lazaro has a good relationship with Inter boss Antonio Conte and the Austria international is hoping for the club to beat Juventus to the Serie A title this season.





"[His relationship with Conte is] very good. Valentino now wishes the best for those in Nerazzurri shirts for the second half of the season", he added.



Lazaro was not involved as Newcastle were held to a draw by Oxford United in the FA Cup at the weekend, but could make his Magpies bow at home against Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday.

