X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

27/01/2020 - 15:13 GMT

Can't Pin Blame For Lack of Goals Just On Patrick Bamford – Former Leeds Star

 




Former Leeds United star David Prutton believes it is not right to solely blame Whites striker Patrick Bamford for the side's recent poor form and has urged all in the team to chip in.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have been going through a rough patch since mid-December, managing to win just one of their last seven Championship games.  


 



In those seven matches, the Whites have scored more than one goal in just two matches and have also not found the back of the net in their recent defeats to Sheffield Wednesday and QPR.

Bielsa's first-choice centre-forward Bamford has not scored since finding the back of the net in Leeds' 2-1 defeat to Fulham last month and missed a penalty against QPR last weekend, leading him to be the subject of criticism.
 


However, former Leeds star Prutton has insisted that it is not right to blame the Englishman alone and has urged the other players to step up and get the best out of the striker.



"I think it’s a bit too drastic to say that signing another striker or not would definitely be the difference between going up or not", Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

"There’s a responsibility on everybody else to chip in and I don’t think the finger can be pointed solely at Patrick Bamford and his goals can’t be the only hope that promotion is hung on.
 


"Other players have got to step up and they have got to find a way of playing that is able to bring the best out of Bamford and bring the best out of the players around him."

Bamford has scored 10 goals and provided three assists from his 27 league appearances so far this season.
 