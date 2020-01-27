Claims of Personal Agreement Between Arsenal Star And La Liga Side Denied

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has no personal agreement in place with Barcelona, but is attracted by the idea of moving to the Camp Nou, according to the Daily Telegraph.



Barcelona want to sign a striker before the transfer window slams shut later this week and are set to make a tentative move for Aubameyang.













The Catalan giants want to see what Arsenal's asking price for Aubameyang is, while if it is judged too high they will move on to Valencia's Rodrigo Moreno.



It has been claimed in Spain that Aubameyang already has a personal agreement in place with Barcelona, but that is wide of the mark.





He would be keen on a move to the Catalan club however.







The striker's contract is due to expire in the summer of 2021 and Arsenal are yet to make progress over keeping him on an extended deal.



Barcelona still fear Arsenal could ask for in excess of £50m for the striker though, despite his contractual situation.





All eyes will be on how Arsenal reach when Barcelona put in an official enquiry for Aubameyang.

