XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



27/01/2020 - 20:45 GMT

Crystal Palace Talks To Sign Yannick Carrasco Dubbed Complicated

 




Crystal Palace's talks with Chinese Super League side Dalian Professional to sign Yannick Carrasco have been dubbed complicated. 

Roy Hodgson's side are trying to snap up the Belgium international winger, but are facing a race against time to secure his signature.


 



Carrasco is currently on the books at Chinese side Dalian Professional, but has regularly been linked with Premier League clubs over recent years.

Dalian Professional however have proved to be tough negotiators and, according to Belgian daily Het Laaste Nieuws, Palace's talks with the Chinese side are complicated.
 


The clock is ticking on the transfer window though, with time running out for Crystal Palace to take Carrasco to Selhurst Park.



The winger has been keeping fit in his native Belgium, with the Chinese campaign currently in its off season.

The Belgian is keen to play his football in the Premier League and has regularly been of interest to English sides.
 


Losing Carrasco would be a blow to Dalian Professional, with the Belgian scoring 17 goals in just 25 Chinese Super League games last season.
 