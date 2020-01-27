Everton Continue Matias Vecino Efforts But Inter Play Hardball

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter will not budge from their €20m asking price for Matias Vecino, meaning Everton will need to move to complete a deal before the transfer window closes.



Everton want to snap up Vecino from Inter before the transfer window slams shut this week, but have not yet met the Serie A giants' asking price.













They have indicated that they will pay €15m for the Uruguay midfielder, but according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Inter are resolved not to give any discounts.



The Serie A giants want €20m and are not prepared to budge.





Everton will need to increase their proposal if they are to stand a chance of taking Vecino to Goodison Park this week.







Vecino is surplus to requirements at Inter, but the Nerazzurri will still not let him go without their asking price being met.



The midfielder is claimed to be happy to move to Everton if an agreement can be reached; he has also been linked with Manchester United and Napoli this month.





Everton are continuing their efforts to sign Vecino and all eyes will be on whether they can reach an agreement with Inter to add him to Carlo Ancelotti's squad.

