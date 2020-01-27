Former Leeds United Star Urges Whites To Put Poor Run Behind Them

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton believes the Whites' recent poor run of form will be forgotten if they manage to win against Millwall and Wigan Athletic.



The Yorkshire-based side, who lost just three of their first 21 league games, have now lost three of their last seven matches, while also drawing three of the other four.













Winless in three consecutive games, Leeds will be looking to register their first league victory of the month when they host Millwall on Tuesday night.



With another home game against Wigan coming up on Saturday, ex-Whites star Prutton is positive that winning against the Lions and the Latics this week would help Marcelo Bielsa's side forget their recent poor run of games.





However, the 38-year-old has urged the Whites to focus on putting opponents to bed when dominating the game, which he feels they have often failed to do.







"Over the course of the season, form and fitness is going to come and go and there are going to be fallow periods", Prutton wrote in his column in the Yorkshire Evening Post.



"If a fallow period of seven or eight games is suddenly followed with two wins at home to Millwall and Wigan Athletic next week then, in a month’s time, this will all be forgotten.





"But that is all very much hypothetical and the here and now is Leeds putting teams to bed after dominating a football match which they have just not been able to do and it does come down to vital moments in games when goalscorers need to step up."



Having won just one of their last seven league games, Leeds will be hopeful of threading together a good run of results now as they look to secure promotion.

