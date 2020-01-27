Genk Willing To Discuss Deal For Sheffield United and West Ham Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Belgian side Genk are willing to talk about selling West Ham and Sheffield United target Sander Berge this month, but would like him back on loan.



West Ham are hunting a midfielder this month and have been linked with Berge, while Sheffield United have seen a bid for the Norway international rejected.













Genk though are not opposed to selling this month for the right price, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.



They would though like to take Berge back on loan until the end of the season and it remains to be seen if that would be acceptable to Sheffield United or West Ham.





Genk, who sit in seventh in the Belgian top flight, are keen to be able to call upon Berge at least until the end of the campaign.







Berge is key to Genk and has made 31 appearances across all competitions for the club so far this season, scoring four times.



The Norway international is under contract with the Belgian side until the summer of 2021.





He has made over 100 appearances for Genk since joining the club in 2017.

